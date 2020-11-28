Majority of protesters refuse to enter Capital

NEW DELHI

28 November 2020 00:51 IST

Even after Delhi Police allowed the entry of farmers protesting at Delhi-Haryana borders, a majority of them refused to move to Nirankari Ground in Burari. Only 200 protesters have moved to the protest site and others remained at the borders. Delhi Police have deployed security personnel at borders and at the protest site. Liquor shops located around border areas have been shut till further orders. Delhi government have made other arrangements like tents, washrooms and water facility at the protest site.

Advertising

Advertising