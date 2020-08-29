Major reshuffle in Delhi Police,DCP (Crime) shifts to legal cell

Rajesh Deo was heading the SIT investigating Feb. riots

A major reshuffle was on Friday ordered in the Delhi Police department among ranks of Special Commissioner of Police, Joint Commissioner of Police and Deputy Commissioner of Police.

According to an official order, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Rajesh Deo, who was one of the officers heading a special investigation team investigating the north-east Delhi riots, will look after the legal cell of Delhi Police. He had been given an additional charge of the legal cell, but now he will look after it in a full-fledged manner.

“At present, no one has been assigned as replacement of Mr. Deo. It will be discussed, and, if required, an officer will be brought in his place,” said a senior police officer.

The officer added that most of the cases with the SIT have been chargsheeted and the matter is subjudice in court.

Special CP S.K. Gautam has been transferred as Special CP (Security).

Anto Alphonse, currently posted as DCP (Dwarka) will be replacing Monika Bhardwaj, DCP (North). Ms. Bhardwaj has been transferred to Crime and Santosh Kumar Meena will take the charge of DCP (Dwarka).

Jaspal Singh, Joint CP, will assume the charge of Joint CP (New Delhi Range) and N.S. Bundela, Joint CP (Traffic) will be the Joint CP (Central Range), the order stated.

Ajit Kumar Singla, Additional CP (Crime) has been transferred to Traffic. Another DCP from Crime, Ram Gopal Naik, has been transferred to Traffic.