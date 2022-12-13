  1. EPaper
Major rejig across Delhi govt. departments

Raj Niwas official says entrenched staff at middle level who were posted in Trade and Tax Department for 5-7 years have been shifted out

December 13, 2022 01:46 am | Updated 01:46 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Delhi Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena

Delhi Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

In an administrative reshuffle in the Capital, as many as 60 officials across departments, including Education, Trade and Tax, and the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB), were transferred on Monday.

An order notifying the transfers was issued by Amitabh Joshi, Deputy Secretary of the Delhi Services Department.

In the Trade and Tax Department, 28 officials were transferred out, while 22 were brought in. The Education Department got 25 new officials, while 10 were moved out.

A senior Raj Niwas official said, “These transfers have been effected by the Chief Secretary, at the behest of Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena, who has been insisting on zero tolerance to corruption, total probity, complete accountability and an enabling environment for ease of doing business in Delhi.”

According to the official, only those who have never worked in the Trade and Tax Department have been brought in, while those on repeat posting in the department have been moved out of it.

“With an aim of bringing about objectivity, accountability and transparency in the Trade and Tax Department, entrenched staff at the middle level who were posted in department for five to seven years have been shifted out,” the official added.

He also said that the “first in, first out” principle was followed to transfer officials from “non-sensitive departments” to Trade and Tax Department.

