Major push for cleanliness initiatives in Noida

In a major push for the Swachh Bharat Mission, the Noida Authority on Thursday awarded contracts to private firms for initiatives including door-to-door solid waste collection, transportation of municipal solid waste and mechanised sweeping of roads.

Noida Authority Officer on Special Duty Rajesh Singh said one of the firms has to procure vehicles and machinery in accordance with the agreement before the end of November and immediately start operations.

“Within a year, all sectors will be covered under the door-to-door operation. Collection of user fee from waste generators for services rendered will also be the key responsibility of the company,” he said.

He said the contract for mechanised sweeping of roads was awarded to another company, which too has to make necessary procurements within three months time and cover 93 km of road on a daily basis.

The Authority also urged private builders and residents to participate in the cleanliness drive, which aims to make city the cleanest in the country.

Noida resident S.C. Sachdeva said, “We will cooperate with the private firms and the Authority to ensure the city remains clean and green.”

Ace Group director and builders’ body representative Pratap Rathi said, “We welcome the initiative and will ensure all possible help to make the city clean.”