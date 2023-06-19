Major MCD parking projects stuck in second gear

June 19, 2023 01:47 am | Updated 01:47 am IST - New Delhi

Over the last few years, the efforts of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to ease the city’s parking woes have borne little fruit.

Delayed execution, tenders falling through, construction bans and payment issues have meant that some of the civic body’s parking projects are either repeatedly pushing deadlines or stuck in limbo.

The biggest of these is the Chandni Chowk parking lot, with a capacity of nearly 2,000 cars. In the works since 2009, the project saw construction begin only in 2019 after facing various delays and repeated construction bans in the city ordered by the National Green Tribunal. The construction of the nine-level lot is in the final stages, with a senior MCD official saying it will be finished in two months.

The next major delayed project is the underground car park at Bhogal market, at an estimated cost ₹30 crore. Construction of the 308-car multi-level parking lot started in 2010 and was supposed to be over within a year. However, it has been in limbo for over a decade now.

MCD officials gave no clarity on how much the cost of the project has overshot or when it will be completed, but maintained that 95% of the work is done. They added that the contractor assigned for the project has gone missing. However, residents of the area blamed the lack of effort on the part of the MCD, adding that it stopped payments to the contractor.

Another major project is the Punjabi Bagh parking lot, which was slated to be completed in April. Officials of the civic body said the lot, with a capacity of 225 cars, is expected to open this December.

Started in 2021, work on the multi-level stack parking lot with a capacity of 95 cars at Nigam Bodh Ghat has been going on for over two years now. Earlier this month, Mayor Shelly Oberoi had pulled up MCD officials over the slow progress and instructed them to complete the lot in the next two months.

At Amar Colony Market, the MCD began construction of a puzzle parking lot on September 15, 2022, with the aim of finishing it by December of that year. However, the lot with a sanctioned capacity of 81 cars is now expected to open on June 31, said officials.