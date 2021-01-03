Major fire in Moti Nagar building, no casualties

Harley-Davidson showroom damaged

A massive fire broke out at a four-storey building, housing a Harley-Davidson showroom on the ground floor, in west Delhi’s Moti Nagar in the early hours of Saturday.

A fire department official said information about the blaze was received at 1.36 a.m. after which 25 fire tenders were pressed into service. Four persons identified as Mohammad Shadab (23), Dhirender (21), Kiran (20) and Riya (24) were rescued by firefighters.

The fire department said that the first and second floor were severely damaged and some portions of the ground floor and basement were also affected.

The official also said that there was a nightclub on the third floor and a rooftop restaurant. “The nightclub did not have an NOC from the Delhi Fire Services,” the official said.

DCP (West) Deepak Purohit said, “The fire broke out around 12.30 a.m. on Saturday. The employees of the nightclub tried to extinguish the blaze at their level but did not succeed.”

The police said that when they reached the spot, the first floor of the building — where rear-view mirrors of cars and bikes were manufactured — was englufed in a massive blaze.

The rooftop restaurant was about to close but some persons were stuck there. They were safely rescued and taken to a nearby hospital and later discharged.

On the second floor, there was a readymade garments factory, a senior police officer said.

A case under Sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 285 (negligent conduct with respect to fire) and 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) of the IPC has been registered, the police said, adding that the nightclub had a licence and they are checking its validity.