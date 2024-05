May 06, 2024 02:17 pm | Updated 02:17 pm IST

A major fire broke out in a factory in Delhi’s Narela on April 6. The affected three-storey building is located in Bhorgarh industrial area. Thick plumes of smoke were seen rising from the fire at an upper floor.

Fire breaks out in Delhi’s Narela factory

Thirty fire tenders rushed to the spot and was successful in controlling the fire. There has been no casualty reported so far.

