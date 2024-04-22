ADVERTISEMENT

Major fire breaks out at Delhi’s Ghazipur landfill

April 22, 2024 01:34 am | Updated 01:35 am IST

Two fires at Ghazipur landfill in Delhi prompt political blame game, no casualties reported, ongoing efforts to douse flames.

The Hindu Bureau

Smoke and flames billow out of the Ghazipur landfill site where a fire broke out, in New Delhi on Sunday. | Photo Credit: ANI

Two fires broke out at east Delhi’s Ghazipur landfill site on Sunday evening, the police said.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the Delhi Fire Services (DFS), they received a call regarding the fire at 5.22 p.m. “Two fire tenders were pressed into service. Efforts are being made to douse the fire. Local police have been informed,” a DFS official said.

According to the police, no casualty has been reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, a political slugfest started between the BJP and the AAP over the fire. The BJP alleged that the AAP-led Delhi government had promised to clear the Ghazipur landfill site by December 31 last year but did not keep its word.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

In a statement, Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said that as a result of the fire, smoke has engulfed the entire area, causing inconvenience to residents and businesses.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had earlier promised to clear the landfill site by December 31 last year, before the 2024 MCD elections.

In 2019, the height of the Ghazipur landfill was 65 metres, only eight metres less than the Qutub Minar.

Three incidents of fire were reported at the Ghazipur landfill in 2022, including one on March 28 which was doused after over 50 hours.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US