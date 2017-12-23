Major fire breaks out at city hospital

A major fire broke out in a hospital located in east Delhi’s Preet Vihar on Saturday, leaving two injured, the police said.
According to a fire official, the fire was reported at the Metro Hospital and Cancer Institute at around 3.30 p.m. after which 10 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.
The fire was doused by 4:50 p.m.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (east) Omvir Singh said, “There were 84 patients in the hospital. They were safely evacuated and shifted to Metro Hospital in Noida Sector 11 in the ambulances that were available,” he said.
Minor injuries
The officer said that four patients, however, got stuck on the second floor of the hospital and were rescued by the police and firemen.
The police said that two persons including a constable and a fireman suffered minor injuries. “The cause of fire is not known so far but prima facie, it was a short circuit,” said Mr. Singh.
