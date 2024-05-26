Major fire at children’s hospital, 11 newborns rescued

At least 11 newborns were rescued after a massive fire broke out at a children's hospital in Vivek Vihar area in East Delhi on Saturday night, officials said.

The Delhi Fire Services said it received a call at 11.32 p.m. and nine fire tenders were rushed to the site.

Officials said that 11 newborns were rescued from the building.

According to DFS chief Atul Garg, the rescue operation is still on. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

"A fire call from Baby Care Centre, near ITI, Block B of Vivek Vihar area was received. A total of nine fire tenders were dispatched," Garg said.

The incident comes on a day at least 27 persons were killed in Gujarat's Rajkot city when a massive fire swept through a crowded game zone and the building collapsed.

