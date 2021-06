12 June 2021 11:26 IST

Operation under way to put out blaze

NEW DELHI: A major fire broke out on Saturday at a main market in Central Delhi’s Lajpat Nagar.

A fire official said that a call was received at 10.20 a.m. regarding a blaze at a showroom, after which 16 fire tenders were pressed into service. A fire-fighting operation is under way.

More details are awaited.

