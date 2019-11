A major fire broke out at Gandhi Nagar market on August 13 morning. No casualties were reported in the incident, the fire department said.

Delhi Fire Services Chief Atul Garg said that a call was received at 7. 47 a.m. regarding a fire at a cloth godown in Gandhi Nagar after which 21 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

“No injuries have been reported and the fire is under control,” he said.