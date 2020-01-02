Delhi

Major fire at battery factory in West Delhi

Delhi Fire Services personnel in rescue operations in West Delhi's Peeragarhi area on Thursday.

Delhi Fire Services personnel in rescue operations in West Delhi's Peeragarhi area on Thursday.   | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

35 fire tenders are trying to control the fire; several workers and fire personnel trapped inside as portion of building collapses

A major fire broke out at a battery factory in Peeragarhi area of West Delhi on Thursday morning.

According to Delhi Fire Services (DFS), a call was received around 4 a.m. about a fire at a factory in Udyog Nagar area of Peeragarhi. Seven fire engines were rushed to the spot. But the fire spread out due to the explosion of the batteries. A portion of building also collapsed due to the blast, following which several workers and fire personnel got trapped inside.

“Total 35 fire tenders are working and rescue operations going on,” said the DFS.

