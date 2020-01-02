Major fire at battery factory in West Delhi

A major fire broke out at a battery factory in Peeragarhi area of West Delhi on Thursday morning.
According to Delhi Fire Services (DFS), a call was received around 4 a.m. about a fire at a factory in Udyog Nagar area of Peeragarhi. Seven fire engines were rushed to the spot. But the fire spread out due to the explosion of the batteries. A portion of building also collapsed due to the blast, following which several workers and fire personnel got trapped inside.
“Total 35 fire tenders are working and rescue operations going on,” said the DFS.
