Majnu Ka Tila and Chandni Chowk to be developed as food hubs

July 25, 2022 01:56 IST

The initiative will generate thousands of new jobs: CM

The Delhi government on Sunday announced plans to develop Majnu Ka Tila and Chandni Chowk as major food hubs of the city. The project will create thousands of new jobs and promote the city as India’s food capital, officials said.

In a video statement on Sunday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the government will make arrangements for roads, electricity, water and sanitation in the food hubs, while strictly following food safety and hygiene guidelines.

“Delhi’s food hubs will be promoted as a unique brand all over the country and the world, so that people coming to the city from outside can experience our food,” Mr. Kejriwal said.

The Delhi CM said that Chandni Chowk and Majnu Ka Tila were chosen after conducting extensive research and holding several meetings with market associations. He added that as soon as these two hubs are developed, the local economy will flourish and new employment opportunities will be created.

The Delhi CM said that Majnu ka Tila was selected as it is one of the fastest-growing food destinations in the capital. He added that Chandini Chowk was selected as it is famous all over the world for its culinary offerings that can be traced back to the kitchens of Mughal emperors.

Design Competition

The Chief Minister said a design competition will be held to shortlist blueprints for the two markets. He added that the government will seek designs from the country’s top architecture firms to develop both the markets.

“In the next 12 weeks, the architectural design will be finalised and the contracts will be granted for the development of the two markets. Based on our learnings from the development of these two markets, other food hubs will be identified and developed in the next phase,” Mr. Kejriwal said.