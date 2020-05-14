Maintenance of over 2,200 coaches being done: DMRC

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Wednesday said that maintenance of over 2,200 coaches and 264 stations were being done even as the exact dates for the beginning of operation of the metro network remains uncertain.

“The date of opening of the Delhi Metro has still not been finalised and will be notified to the public in due course. All systems of the metro, including the signalling, electrical, rolling stock and tracks will have to be tested in detail before services are started to ensure full safety of our commuters,” said Anuj Dayal, DMRC spokesperson.

DMRC officials added that “cleaning and maintenance of 1,100 escalators and 1,000 lifts, apart from the coaches and stations are also being done”.

The Delhi Metro has not been operational since the nationwide lockdown was announced.