Delhi

Maintenance of over 2,200 coaches being done: DMRC

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Wednesday said that maintenance of over 2,200 coaches and 264 stations were being done even as the exact dates for the beginning of operation of the metro network remains uncertain.

“The date of opening of the Delhi Metro has still not been finalised and will be notified to the public in due course. All systems of the metro, including the signalling, electrical, rolling stock and tracks will have to be tested in detail before services are started to ensure full safety of our commuters,” said Anuj Dayal, DMRC spokesperson.

DMRC officials added that “cleaning and maintenance of 1,100 escalators and 1,000 lifts, apart from the coaches and stations are also being done”.

The Delhi Metro has not been operational since the nationwide lockdown was announced.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 14, 2020 12:27:21 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/maintenance-of-over-2200-coaches-being-done-dmrc/article31578152.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY