‘Maintain vigil on operation of Gurugram plant’

Following a petition challenging the environmental clearance (EC) granted to an integrated solid waste management unit in Gurugram, the National Green Tribunal has directed the Haryana State Pollution Control Board to maintain vigil on the operation of the plant, while permitting the clearance granted.

A Bench headed by NGT chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel observed that waste dumps cannot be left unattended and hence, the units are required to operate.

“Even though the data furnished by the project proponent may be open to challenge, the fact remains that there is a huge waste dump site which cannot be left unattended and such waste has to be processed and removed. In view of the above, we are unable to interfere with the grant of environmental clearance for the waste processing facility,” the Bench said.

While directing the State Pollution Control Board (SPCB) to be vigilant on the facility’s functioning, the Bench said, “However, operation of waste processing facility must be subjected to appropriate vigilance by the SPCB and necessary safeguards be employed as per conditions of EC or as may be otherwise considered necessary.”

‘Eco-sensitive areas’

The directions came when the green panel was hearing a petition moved by Vivek Khamboj, who alleged that the project was proposed to come up in eco-sensitive areas.

“Main grievance of the appellant claiming to be a resident of the area is that the project proponent has concealed material information with regard to existence of the sacred grove of Mangar Bani which is in close proximity to the project site as well as several waterbodies and eco-sensitive areas in the Aravalli landscape,” the Bench also observed while noting the allegations.