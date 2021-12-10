Maintain COVID-19 protocols in Sadar Bazar, HC tells police

New Delhi

10 December 2021 00:59 IST

Plea highlights laxity in enforcement of norms

The Delhi High Court has directed the Commissioner of Police and the Station House Officer of Sadar Bazar to ensure compliance of COVID-19 protocols by vendors at the market.

It gave the direction on a plea filed by advocate Shalen Bhardwaj highlighting laxity in enforcement of COVID-19 behaviour in Sadar Bazar by the local police. Justice Palli said that the averments made in the petition, “appear to be substantiated to some extent from the videos shown by the petitioner in court”.

Not wearing masks

Advocate Bhardwaj has also sought action against the police officers who were found without mask on duty in the area in the photographs and videos submitted along with the petition. The plea had also stated that many police officers were not wearing masks in proper way.

The petition sought direction to all local authorities concerned to take necessary measures for management of COVID-19. “Failing which the officers concerned should be made personally responsible for any laxity in strict enforcement of COVID-appropriate behaviour,” the plea added.

The High Court will hear the case again on January 12, next year.