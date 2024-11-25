ADVERTISEMENT

Main suspect in Delhi Police constable murder case killed in encounter

Published - November 25, 2024 02:46 am IST - NEW DELHI

Alisha Dutta

Police personnel near the spot where the prime accused was shot. | Photo Credit: -

A day after an on-duty constable was stabbed to death by three persons, the prime accused, Raghav alias Rocky, 20, was killed in an encounter in south-east Delhi’s Sangam Vihar on Sunday, the police said.

The other two suspects were arrested a day earlier and booked under Section 103 (murder) of the BNS. The three allegedly killed constable Kiran Pal in south-east Delhi’s Govindpuri around 5.30 a.m. on Saturday following an argument after he signalled them to stop their scooter.

On Saturday evening, a joint team of Delhi Police Special Cell, Narcotics Cell (South East), and the local police conducted a raid in Sangam Vihar after receiving a tip-off about Rocky’s whereabouts, an officer said.

“Close to midnight, the prime accused was identified. The officers instructed him to surrender. However, instead of complying, he opened fire from a close distance at the police party,” the officer added.

Rocky was rushed to Okhla’s ESIC Hospital, where he succumbed to the gunshot wounds. The police recovered a .32 bore pistol with two live rounds from the encounter spot.

No officer involved in the encounter was reported injured.

“All protocols as laid down by law for instances of death in police action are being followed,” said the officer.

