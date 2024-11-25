 />

November 24, 2024e-Paper

Main suspect in Delhi Police constable murder case killed in encounter

Published - November 25, 2024 02:46 am IST - NEW DELHI

Alisha Dutta
Police personnel near the spot where the prime accused was shot.

Police personnel near the spot where the prime accused was shot. | Photo Credit: -

A day after an on-duty constable was stabbed to death by three persons, the prime accused, Raghav alias Rocky, 20, was killed in an encounter in south-east Delhi’s Sangam Vihar on Sunday, the police said.

The other two suspects were arrested a day earlier and booked under Section 103 (murder) of the BNS. The three allegedly killed constable Kiran Pal in south-east Delhi’s Govindpuri around 5.30 a.m. on Saturday following an argument after he signalled them to stop their scooter.

On Saturday evening, a joint team of Delhi Police Special Cell, Narcotics Cell (South East), and the local police conducted a raid in Sangam Vihar after receiving a tip-off about Rocky’s whereabouts, an officer said.

“Close to midnight, the prime accused was identified. The officers instructed him to surrender. However, instead of complying, he opened fire from a close distance at the police party,” the officer added.

Rocky was rushed to Okhla’s ESIC Hospital, where he succumbed to the gunshot wounds. The police recovered a .32 bore pistol with two live rounds from the encounter spot.

No officer involved in the encounter was reported injured.

“All protocols as laid down by law for instances of death in police action are being followed,” said the officer.

Published - November 25, 2024 02:46 am IST

Related Topics

Delhi / police / crime, law and justice

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.