Mahua Moitra’s expulsion could unite the Opposition for Lok Sabha poll in West Bengal

A few days ago, one of the top leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) West Bengal unit told a group of journalists at a private gathering that the controversy surrounding Trinamool Congress member Mahua Moitra and her (then) impending expulsion from Lok Sabha will not have any impact on the State ahead of the next year’s general election. The senior BJP leader said the media was “unnecessarily highlighting an issue that does not concern the electorate of West Bengal”.

The developments on Friday, when the entire Opposition rallied behind Ms. Moitra after she was expelled from the Lok Sabha over cash-for-query allegations, have led many in the BJP to reconsider the views held by their leadership. Did the BJP make a martyr out of Ms. Moitra ahead of the Parliamentary poll? It is a question that is currently dominating the political circles in the State.

‘Daughter of Bengal’

Not only the Trinamool leadership but even the Congress as well as the Left parties have raised their pitch against the “injustice” meted out to “Banglar Meye [daughter of Bengal]”.

Her party leadership, which initially dragged its feet on extending support to Ms. Moitra, claiming that she was “competent enough to fight her own battle”, was seen standing firmly behind her on Friday. Party chairperson and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee even announced that the party had no hesitation in fielding Ms. Moitra from the Krishnanagar Lok Sabha constituency, from where she was elected in 2019.

The State’s ruling party loves to resist any political opposition on its turf by describing it as an attack on the “Bengali identity and culture”.

In the 2021 Assembly poll, which the Trinamool Congress won, Ms. Banerjee was projected by her party as Bengal’s ‘own daughter’ who was being targeted by the ‘outsider’ BJP.

The party has decided to launch a sustained campaign on the expulsion of Ms. Moitra. On Saturday, Trinamool Congress, from its official X (formerly Twitter) handle, emphasised that the former Krishnanagar MP

was expelled in the “most unjust and undemocratic manner... because she is a strong and independent woman espousing the ideals of the Ma [mother], the Mati [land], and the Manush [people]”.

The expulsion of Ms. Moitra has also provided a rare opportunity for the Opposition INDIA bloc constituents in West Bengal — Trinamool Congress, Congress, and the Left parties — to come together against the BJP. One of the biggest challenges for the alliance ahead of the next year’s election will be seat sharing. Ms. Moitra’s expulsion has made the anti-BJP parties speak in one voice.

The Trinamool Congress leader is being looked at as the face of the Opposition to the Narendra Modi-led BJP. Allegations, particularly by the Congress and the CPI(M) leadership, of a tacit understanding between the State’s ruling party and the BJP have caused unease in the Trinamool Congress leadership. This has confused a section of minority voters in the State, the result of which was evident in the byelection of the Sagardighi Assembly seat, where a Trinamool nominee lost to a CPI(M)-supported Congress candidate.

‘Opposition’s face’

Weighing in on the issue, Biswanath Chakraborty, who teaches political science at Rabindra Bharati University, said, “Since Mahua has emerged as the face of the Opposition to the BJP-led government at the Centre, the allegations of an understanding between the BJP and the Trinamool will not have many takers henceforth.”

Prof. Chakraborty added, “The Trinamool Congress will use the action against Mahua to convey that it is steadfast in its commitment to defeat the BJP.”

He also said that Ms. Moitra has ensured that she gets the support of the minority voters from Krishnanagar, which is primarily a rural constituency.

Despite the recent developments, she remains a leader without a mass appeal, which could become a hindrance given that elections in West Bengal are fought on both local and national issues.

The issue of corruption, the performance of the elected MPs and whether the Trinamool Congress, Congress, and CPI(M) can come on the same page — all of these factors could decide the outcome of the 42 Lok Sabha seats from the State.

