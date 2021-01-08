Mahua Moitra urges HC to stay proceedings in defamation case

New Delhi

08 January 2021 02:20 IST

Zee News filed complaint against TMC MP for making statements against them to media

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra on Thursday urged the Delhi High Court to stay the proceedings before a trial court in a defamation case filed against her by Zee News and its editor.

Ms. Moitra's application was made during the hearing of her plea challenging the summons and framing of charges against her in the defamation case. She urged the court to prepone the hearing before the scheduled date of February 18 as the defamation case before the trial court is listed for hearing on Friday.

Following her submission, the counsel for Zee Media Corporation Limited informed the court that they will not get their witness examined before the trial court till the case comes up for hearing in the High Court on February 18.

The case relates to Ms. Moitra’s June 25, 2019 speech in Parliament on the ‘Seven Signs of Fascism’ and a TV show run by the news channel. Ms. Moitra has filed a criminal defamation complaint against Zee News and it editor, Sudhir Chaudhary, for alleging that her June 25 speech was plagiarised.

Subsequently, Zee News filed a defamation complaint against Ms. Moitra for allegedly making statements against them to the media.