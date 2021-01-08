Mahua Moitra urges HC to stay proceedings in defamation case

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra on Thursday urged the Delhi High Court to stay the proceedings before a trial court in a defamation case filed against her by Zee News and its editor.
Ms. Moitra's application was made during the hearing of her plea challenging the summons and framing of charges against her in the defamation case. She urged the court to prepone the hearing before the scheduled date of February 18 as the defamation case before the trial court is listed for hearing on Friday.
Following her submission, the counsel for Zee Media Corporation Limited informed the court that they will not get their witness examined before the trial court till the case comes up for hearing in the High Court on February 18.
The case relates to Ms. Moitra’s June 25, 2019 speech in Parliament on the ‘Seven Signs of Fascism’ and a TV show run by the news channel. Ms. Moitra has filed a criminal defamation complaint against Zee News and it editor, Sudhir Chaudhary, for alleging that her June 25 speech was plagiarised.
Subsequently, Zee News filed a defamation complaint against Ms. Moitra for allegedly making statements against them to the media.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath