Mahua Moitra case takes an unexpected turn in the High Court

October 20, 2023 02:56 pm | Updated 02:56 pm IST - New Delhi

The hearing on Trinamool Congress member Mahua Moitra’s case before the Delhi High Court took an unexpected turn on Friday when senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, who was representing Ms. Moitra, withdrew from the case.

The senior advocate made the call after advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai, Ms. Moitra’s estranged partner, complained to the High Court that Mr. Sankaranarayanan contacted him Thursday night to withdraw his CBI complaint against Ms. Moitra in lieu for custody of a dog - Henry - which has been a subject of dispute between the former couple.

Hearing this, the High Court remarked it was “appalled” and questioned Mr. Sankaranarayanan if he was still eligible to appear in this case as he “played the role of a mediator”.

“It’s something that you (Mr. Sankaranarayanan) need to answer yourself,” the High Court remarked, prompting Mr. Sankaranarayanan to withdraw himself from the case. The high court then posted the case for further hearing on October 31.

During the brief hearing, advocate Dehadrai said Mr. Sankaranarayanan had a 30 minute call with him Thursday night during which the senior advocate asked him to withdraw the CBI complaint in exchange for the dog. Advocate Dehadrai said the issue involved “serious conflict of interest”.

Responding to this, Mr. Sankaranarayanan clarified that he approached Mr. Dehadrai as they had worked together in the past. Mr. Sankaranarayanan said he had requested Ms. Moitra to let him discuss the matter with Mr. Dehadrai, to which she consented.

Ms. Moitra is at the centre of a political storm after Bharatiya Janata Party MP Nishikant Dubey complained to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Sunday that she had allegedly taken bribes from a business house to ask questions in Parliament.

In his complaint to the Lok Sabha Speaker on October 15, Mr. Dubey, cited a letter from Mr. Dehadrai to accuse Ms. Moitra of “breach of privilege, contempt of the house, and criminal offence”.

Ms. Moitra has denied the allegations.

In her plea before the high court, Ms. Moitra has sought an order directing “defendant no. 1 (Mr. Dubey) and 2 (Mr. Dehadrai) to publish a retraction and an apology to the plaintiff in three English newspapers, three Hindi newspapers and three Bengali newspapers for the false and defamatory statements / allegations” made by them against her.

Ms. Moitra said Mr. Dehadrai was her close friend until recently when the cessation of this friendship soon took a bitter turn, and he “resorted to sending vile, threatening, vulgar messages to the plaintiff and also trespassed into plaintiff’s official residence and stole some personal possessions of the plaintiff including her pet dog - Henry [the same was returned later]”.

