ADVERTISEMENT

Mahipalpur deaths: police probe suicide angle

Published - September 30, 2024 01:19 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

A day after a man and his four daughters were found dead at their rented accommodation in south Delhi’s Mahipalpur area, the police said it seems to a be a case of suicide.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, an official said though they are investigating the case from all angles, their post-mortem will be conducted on Monday to confirm the cause of deaths.

The police said it is likely that the victims consumed Celphos, a pesticide.

ADVERTISEMENT

DCP (South West) Rohit Meena said, “We are analysing CCTV footage to understand the activities of the deceased and are awaiting the post-mortem report to understand the course of the event.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Earlier, the police had initiated inquest proceedings in the case and had constituted a medical board after decomposed bodies of Heeralal Sharma, 46, and his four daughters, aged between 20 and 26, were found in a decomposed condition.

(Those in distress may contact Sanjivini, Society for Mental Health suicide prevention helpline 011-40769002.)

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

death / suicide

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US