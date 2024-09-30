GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Mahipalpur deaths: police probe suicide angle

Published - September 30, 2024 01:19 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

A day after a man and his four daughters were found dead at their rented accommodation in south Delhi’s Mahipalpur area, the police said it seems to a be a case of suicide.

However, an official said though they are investigating the case from all angles, their post-mortem will be conducted on Monday to confirm the cause of deaths.

The police said it is likely that the victims consumed Celphos, a pesticide.

DCP (South West) Rohit Meena said, “We are analysing CCTV footage to understand the activities of the deceased and are awaiting the post-mortem report to understand the course of the event.”

Earlier, the police had initiated inquest proceedings in the case and had constituted a medical board after decomposed bodies of Heeralal Sharma, 46, and his four daughters, aged between 20 and 26, were found in a decomposed condition.

(Those in distress may contact Sanjivini, Society for Mental Health suicide prevention helpline 011-40769002.)

September 30, 2024

