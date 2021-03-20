Mahila Cong. protests against Uttarakhand CM’s comment

Rawat had criticised women for wearing ripped jeans

The Delhi Pradesh Mahila Congress (DPMC) on Friday organised a protest at Connaught Place against comments made by Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat, who had criticised women for wearing ripped jeans. Mr. Rawat had also questioned the values of the women who follow the trend.

The DPMC workers, wearing ripped jeans, raised slogans and held placards against Mr. Rawat’s comments, demanding an apology for his “anti-women” remarks.

The party workers said “ripped jeans were cool but a ripped mindset is uncool”. DPMC chief Amrita Dhawan said why should Mr. Rawat decide what women can wear and cannot wear. “Such a misogynist and ripped mindset is what pollutes society especially when it comes from someone who has just been sworn in as Chief Minister,” Ms. Dhawan said.

She added that if the Chief Minister shares such an attitude, the people on the ground will also learn to have such an attitude and continue to objectify and harass women.

The protest garnered support from several women.