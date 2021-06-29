Delhi

Mahila Cong. leader, others join Delhi BJP

Delhi Pradesh Mahila Congress general-secretary Parveena Sharma along with 40 other workers joined the State BJP in the presence of its president Adesh Gupta here on Tuesday.

Welcoming Ms. Sharma and others in the party, Mr. Gupta said every citizen of the country had full trust in the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “The party has always been encouraging women and believes women empowerment is our aim. Women are never safe in AAP and Congress,” Mr. Gupta alleged.

“In fact, the Congress has lost its base and relevance while women are being physically exploited in AAP. As both parties are without aim or leadership it is only the BJP, which is working for people’s welfare,” he added.


