Mahatma’s photos removed from display: Tushar Gandhi

Mahatma Gandhi’s great-grandson Tushar Gandhi on Thursday accused the government of removing the photos of Gandhi’s body taken just after his assassination in 1948 from a display at Gandhi Smriti, the museum in the memory of the father of the nation.

In a tweet, Mr. Gandhi wrote: “Shocked. The evocative photo gallery of Henri Cartier-Bresson displaying the post- murder photographs from the Gandhi Smriti have been removed from display on the orders of the Pradhan Sevak. Bapu’s murderers are obliterating historic evidence. He Ram!”

Mr. Gandhi was referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has called himself the “pradhan sevak” of the country. The Prime Minister is the chairperson of Gandhi Smriti and Darshan Samiti, which is an autonomous body under the Culture Ministry.

In an another tweet in Hindi, Mr. Gandhi said whether India changes or not, an attempt to change history was being made.

Culture Minister Prahlad Singh Patel responded to Mr. Gandhi’s tweet, saying that he was not afraid of criticism but the campaign to spread lies was unfortunate.

‘Comment misleading’

He said the views expressed by Mr. Gandhi were misleading.

According to a Culture Ministry official, the photos had been digitised as they were looking faded and are now displayed on screens.