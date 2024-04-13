MahaRERA receives pleas to de-register 279 housing projects

April 13, 2024 12:36 am | Updated 12:36 am IST

Mumbai

Since February 2023 when the Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA) introduced the permitting de-registration of housing projects, has so far received applications to delist 279 realty projects.

These applications were received during financial year 2023-24, the same year when MahaRERA received registration requests for 5,471 projects, and gave a go-ahead to 4,332 across Maharashtra.

The delisted projects were issued registration numbers a few years ago when those projects were launched. The de-registered projects constitute 6.44% of the total projects given go-ahead by the realty regulator.

Some of the prominent names include Macrotech Developers of the Lodha Group, which had moved applications to de-register 11 of their projects – Lodha Splendora Platino D, Crown Splendora Tower 1, Lodha Kandivali Tower 2 and 4, Casa Selva A to C. Mahindra Lifespace, the real estate vertical of Mahindra Group, too got 11 projects scrapped.

DB Realty’s arm, Marine Drive Hospitality and Realty, also exited a project proposed in South Mumbai as it was acquired by Bengaluru-based Prestige Group. DB Realty’s Managing Directors are Vinod Goenka and Shahid Balwa, who were embroiled in the 2G spectrum scandal and, after seven years of legal battle, were acquitted owing to lack of evidence.

Even the government promoted projects were axed. The Pune Municipal Corporation moved three applications to get as many projects under Union Government’s Pradhan Mantri Aawas Yojana – Urban (PMAY) de-registered.

To de-register a project, the reasons permitted include unviable projects coming to a standstill; impacted by changes in government regulations; internal disputes; lack of funds; litigation; zero sale of homes, etc. As per the laid down guidelines, the builder has to ensure that there are zero allottees or homebuyers. The de-registration applications will be processed only if the rights and claims of buyers get settled, including the required interest and compensation. In case if de-registration will impact a larger project, consent of two-thirds of the allottees is required. Only on the submission of a no-objection letter by all the homebuyers can a realtor proceed with de-registration application.

Thereafter, MahaRERA periodically makes such a list public for a window of at least a fortnight to receive objections, if any.

