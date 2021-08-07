Mahapanchayat held for aborting construction of Haj House

‘Govt. should not spend money on one religion’

Scores of people gathered in Dwarka sector 22, where the government has allotted land for the proposed construction of Haj House, demanding its cancellation. Calling the event a ‘Mahapanchayat’, protesters chanted slogans during the two-hour agitation.

Ajit Swami, president of All Dwarka Residents' Federation – which along with neighbouring villages and right wing outfits – said the allotment should be cancelled because they don’t want the government to spend money only on one religion. “There are so many communities in Dwarka and Muslim population is the least. Why should the government spend crores on building for members of one community? They should build something that can be used by all – like a hospital or a school,” he said, adding that the government will spend money on maintaining the place as well “which is not right”.

The body had earlier sent a letter to Lt. Governor Anil Baijal. “There is a strong apprehension that brotherhood, harmony and peace in the society, apart from law and order, will be disturbed if the Haj House is allowed to be constructed in Dwarka,” it stated.

DCP (Dwarka) Santosh Kumar Meena said that an FIR has been registered under relevant Sections as DDMA guidelines on COVID-19 were flouted.