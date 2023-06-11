AAP ‘Maha Rally’ | Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal says will oppose Centre’s ordinance and ‘save democracy’

June 11, 2023 01:21 pm | Updated 01:36 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Aam Admi Party (AAP) on June 11 organised the ‘Maha Rally’ at the Ramlila Maidan, following the ordinance promulgated by the Centre on May 19, which effectively reverses the Supreme Court’s May 11 judgment on the issue of services that gave the elected regime the power to wield control over the Delhi government officials.

At the rally, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, “We had assembled in this Ramlila Maidan 12 years ago during the India against corruption movement. Today, we have gathered here again to remove a dictator. This campaign will also become fruitful.”

Stating that for the first time a Prime Minister said he wouldn’t follow the Supreme Court, the Delhi CM said, “People are surprised that a Prime Minister is this arrogant. This is dictatorship. Modiji’s ordinance has overruled the Supreme Court’s order. This is also an insult to the people of Delhi.”

He asserted that he would stand against the ordinance. “I will get it cancelled and implement the Supreme Court’s order to save democracy. This is not just against Delhi. Similar ordinances will be applied in States as well soon.”

Mr. Kejriwal further said, “Compare 21 years of Mr. Modi’s work and Mr. Kejriwal’s 8 years of work. Mr. Kejriwal has done more work, though I didn’t have as much power at Mr. Modi. If they put one Manish Sisodia in jail, we have a 100 more.”

Earlier in the day, elaborate security measures were put in place in and around Ramlila Maidan, police said. The rally is likely to be attended by around one lakh people, an AAP spokesperson claimed.

A senior police officer said around 12 companies of paramilitary forces, along with the local police, will be deployed at the venue . He said surveillance through CCTV will also be conducted.

Metal detectors will be installed at the entry gates of the ground. Those entering the rally venue will be frisked. Senior officials from the district will be present at the spot, the officer said. A large number of people are expected to attend the rally due to which the Delhi Traffic Police has also been asked to regulate the vehicular movement during the programme. Fire tenders and ambulances will also be deployed there, police said.

The traffic police has issued an advisory mentioning Maharaja Ranjeet Singh Marg, Mir Dard Chowk, Ajmeri Gate, JLN Marg, Bhavbhuti Marg, Minto Road, Delhi Gate, round about Kamla Market to Hamdard Chowk and round about Paharganj Chowk as diversion points.

The traffic restrictions/regulation/diversion may be imposed on Ranjeet Singh flyover from Barakhamba Road to Guru Nanak Chowk, from Minto Road to round about Kamla Market, Vivekanand Marg, JLN Marg (Delhi Gate to Guru Nank Chowk), Chaman Lal Marg etc from 8 am on Sunday, the advisory said.

People were advised to avoid these roads/stretches. Commuters going to railway stations and ISBT should leave with sufficient time at hand. People should avail public transport to help decongestion of roads and vehicles should be parked only at designated parking lots, it stated.

(With inputs from PTI)

