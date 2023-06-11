AAP ‘Maha Rally’ | Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal says will oppose Centre’s ordinance and save democracy

June 11, 2023 01:21 pm | Updated 01:28 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Aam Admi Party (AAP) on June 11 organised the ‘Maha Rally’ at the Ramlila Maidan, following the ordinance promulgated by the Centre on May 19, which effectively reverses the Supreme Court’s May 11 judgment on the issue of services that gave the elected regime the power to wield control over the Delhi government officials.

At the rally, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, “We had assembled in this Ramlila Maidan 12 years ago during the India against corruption movement. Today, we have gathered here again to remove a dictator. This campaign will also become fruitful.”

Also Read | Explained | How will the new Ordinance affect ‘services’ in Delhi?

Stating that for the first time a Prime Minister said he wouldn’t follow the Supreme Court, the Delhi CM said, “People are surprised that a Prime Minister is this arrogant. This is dictatorship. Modiji’s ordinance has overruled the Supreme Court’s order. Modiji’s ordinance says that now there will be dictatorship in Delhi.”

He asserted that he would stand against the ordinance. “I will get it cancelled and implement the Supreme Court’s order to save democracy. This is not just against Delhi. Similar ordinances will be applied in States as well soon.”

Mr. Kejriwal further said, “Compare 21 years of Mr. Modi’s work and Mr. Kejriwal’s 8 years of work. Mr. Kejriwal has done more work, though I didn’t have as much power at Mr. Modi. If they put one Manish Sisodia in jail, we have a 100 more.”