  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022France 2-1 Australia LIVE: Giroud gives the lead after Rabiot’s leveler

Magic shows, street plays to  feature in AAP poll campaign

November 23, 2022 01:27 am | Updated 01:27 am IST - NEW DELHI:

The Hindu Bureau
Delhi Minister and AAP leader Gopal Rai flagging off campaign vehicles in the Capital on Tuesday.

Delhi Minister and AAP leader Gopal Rai flagging off campaign vehicles in the Capital on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: -

Beginning Wednesday, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will organise magic shows,  nukkad nataks, music and dance events in the second phase of its campaign for the upcoming civic body elections, AAP’s Delhi unit chief Gopal Rai said on Tuesday.

“We have decided to hold 1,000  nukkad sabhas across the city from tomorrow till December 2. On Wednesday, we’ll organise 45  nukkad sabhas,” said Mr. Rai, adding that ‘Kejriwal Ki Sarkar, Kejriwal Ka Paarshad’ will be the party’s campaign theme. The high-stakes elections to the 250 municipal wards are set to be held on December 4, where AAP is trying to deny the BJP its fourth consecutive term in the MCD (Municipal Corporation of Delhi).

“Through  nukkad nataks, dance and magic shows we will convey the message that if you want work to be done in the MCD, you must vote for Kejriwal’s councillors,” Mr. Rai added. Sharing some details, the senior AAP leader said issues such as the city’s poor garbage management will be highlighted in the  nukkad nataks, after which an AAP leader will address the gathering with details about the party’s promises.

The party leaders will raise “awareness” about “rampant corruption” by the BJP in the MCD over the last 15 years.

Related Topics

Delhi / election / politics / politics (general)

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.