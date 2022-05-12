Delhi

Clashes erupt in Delhi’s Madanpur Khadar during anti-encroachment drive

Anti encroachment drive by SDMC at New Friends Colony, in New Delhi on May 12, 2022. | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

Clashes erupted between local residents and police forces at New Delhi’s Madanpur Khadar area during a demolition drive led by the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) here on May 12.

AAP Okhla MLA Amanatullah Khan, who was protesting against the drive, was among around a dozen protesters who were detained, police said.

Minor stone pelting took place between locals and police forces, after the latter lathi-charged the former during which vehicles were also damaged. 

Locals asserted that they were peacefully protesting against the civic body’s drive – for which assistance from the police and paramilitary forces was provided. Similar drives are being carried out across the city in various civic wards.


