Clashes erupt in Delhi’s Madanpur Khadar during anti-encroachment drive

Muneef Khan May 12, 2022 15:19 IST

Minor stone pelting took place between locals and police forces, after the latter lathi-charged the former during which vehicles were also damaged.

Anti encroachment drive by SDMC at New Friends Colony, in New Delhi on May 12, 2022. | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

Clashes erupted between local residents and police forces at New Delhi's Madanpur Khadar area during a demolition drive led by the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) here on May 12. AAP Okhla MLA Amanatullah Khan, who was protesting against the drive, was among around a dozen protesters who were detained, police said. Minor stone pelting took place between locals and police forces, after the latter lathi-charged the former during which vehicles were also damaged. Locals asserted that they were peacefully protesting against the civic body's drive – for which assistance from the police and paramilitary forces was provided. Similar drives are being carried out across the city in various civic wards.



