Madame Tussauds finds a new home in Noida

July 20, 2022 01:48 IST

The museum showcases around 50 wax figures.

Two years after it closed down in New Delhi’s Connaught Place, the famed wax statues of Madame Tussauds have found a new home in DLF Mall in Noida. Seen as one of the casualties of the pandemic, the museum reopened on Tuesday with visitors lining up to take photographs with their favourite personalities, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Spread over 16,000 square feet, the museum showcases around 50 wax figures. Apart from Mr Modi, the figures that were in demand included Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Bhagat Singh and Subhas Chanda Bose. Old timers flocked to strike a pose with Madhubala, Asha Bhosle and Madhuri Dixit. Youngsters took selfies with sports stars such as Sachin Tendulkar, Kapil Dev and Virat Kohli and Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Katrina Kaif.

Anshul Jain, General Manager, and Director Merlin Entertainments India Private Limited said Merlin had already invested close to ₹750 million in India and India remained a key market for the company. “We will keep on launching new figures and shall keep adding interactives and props to add more vigour to our attraction,” said Mr Jain.

Post-COVID-19, he said, the business environment had been exciting. “We are receiving numerous queries every day from our Indian fans for the date of opening. People are looking for an entertainment destination which is safe, hygienic and of international standards,” he added.