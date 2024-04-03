Luxury car rams into popular kachori shop in Civil Lines; driver arrested

April 03, 2024 12:56 am | Updated 12:56 am IST - New Delhi

At least six people, including shop workers, were injured after a speeding luxury SUV car rammed into a streetside kachori shop in north Delhi’s Civil Lines, the police said on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the police, the incident took place on Sunday afternoon at the popular Fateh Chand Kachori shop on Rajpur Road. A purported clip of the incident, procured from a CCTV camera in the shop, has now gone viral on social media. In the clip, the speeding white luxury car can be seen hitting the people standing outside the shop, and ramming into a wall moments later.

The driver has been identified as Parag Maini, a lawyer residing in Noida’s Sector 79, said DCP (North) Manoj K. Meena, adding that the accused was nabbed from the spot, and that his vehicle has been seized. Mr. Maini’s wife was present in the car at the time of the incident, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police said that Mr. Maini and his wife had come to the shop to eat kachori, a spicy, lentil-filled pastry. “The incident took place while the accused was parking his car outside the shop. He lost control of the car, and accidentally pressed the accelerator instead of the brakes,” an officer said.

The popular joint was less crowded at the time of the incident, otherwise the scale of the tragedy would have been far greater, the officer added.

“As per a preliminary medical examination, the driver was not under the influence of alcohol. His blood sample, though, has been preserved for further analysis as an investigation is still on,” DCP Meena said.

Those who sustained injuries were admitted to the Tirath Ram Shah Hospital in Civil Lines. Of the six injured, two have received fractures, police said.

A case has also been filed against the lawyer under sections 279 (rash driving) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code at the Civil Lines police station, an officer added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.