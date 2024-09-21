Luxury car kills one, injures four after ramming into autorickshaw

A 63-year-old man was killed and four others injured after a luxury car hit their autorickshaw on central Delhi’s Tilak Marg, the police said on Saturday.

The incident, which took place on September 12, came to light after the autorickshaw driver, who escaped the accident unscathed, reported it to the police.

“On September 12 around 5 a.m., Sachidananda, his son Neeraj Kumar, daughter-in-law Kumari Salma and two grandchildren Yashraj and Hansraj were going to their home in an autorickshaw from New Delhi Railway Station when a luxury car hit them,” said a senior offficer.

According to him, the accident took place when the autorickshaw was at the intersection between Sikandra Road and Mathura Road.

“The car jumped the traffic light, hit the autorickshaw and toppled it, injuring four passengers and killing one,” he said.

Sachidananda and his grandson Yashraj received critical injuries and were rushed to Lok Nayak Hospital, where the former succumbed to his injuries on Friday, the officer added.

The officer said the driver of the car, which bore a Himachal Pradesh registration numberplate, has been identified and will soon be arrested.

A case under sections 281 (rash driving) and 125[a] (act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered at Tilak Marg police station and further investigation is on, he said.

