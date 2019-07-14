Luxury car carries out stunts at Vijay Chowk

A video of occupants of a luxury sports car performing stunts, near the Parliament House and the Rashtrapati Bhavan, before zooming away from the spot, has gone viral on social media.
The police have taken legal action in the case and begun probe.
In the 41-seconds video, the car can be seen performing burnout and drifts stunts at Vijay Chowk in the high-security area.
Owner identified
After the video was brought to the notice of police, a case under Section 184 of Motor Vehicle (MV) Act was registered and a massive manhunt for the occupants of the vehicle has been launched.
“The exact time of the stunts is not known, but the CCTV footage shows it to be around 4.30 a.m. The vehicle and owner of the vehicle have been identified. The challan has been served to them,” said a senior police officer.
