Luxury, AC buses for senior citizens to visit pilgrimage sites near Delhi, says Arvind Kejriwal

August 13, 2023 01:22 am | Updated 01:23 am IST - New Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said the government is planning to arrange luxury buses to take senior citizens to pilgrimage sites near the national capital under the government’s Mukhyamantri Tirth Yatra Yojana.

He was speaking after handing over tickets to the 73rd batch of 780 pilgrims headed for Dwarkadhish Temple in Gujarat under the free pilgrimage scheme at Thyagaraj Stadium.

Mr. Kejriwal said he wants to send each citizen of Delhi above 60 years on a pilgrimage and would start the second round after everyone has completed the trip once.

“Due to shortage of trains we are not able to do this as quickly as we want to. We will try to cover pilgrimage sites near Delhi using luxury buses. At least till Ayodhya, we can arrange buses. We’ll ensure luxury and air-conditioned buses are provided so that pilgrims can travel to nearby pilgrimage sites such as Haridwar, Rishikesh, Mathura Vrindavan, and Ayodhya.”

The Chief Minister also said many people have the resources to embark on a pilgrimage, but cannot travel on their own. “So, the Delhi government initiated this scheme that helps them to take a young attendant along who can look after them,” he said.

‘At least one trip’

“We started this scheme two-three years ago. In Hindu religion, it is said that one has to complete at least one pilgrimage. For people who don’t have enough resources, this scheme provides them with an opportunity to embark on at least one pilgrimage in their lifetime,” Mr. Kejriwal said.

The Delhi government facilitates visits to pilgrimage sites such as Rameshwaram, Dwarkadhish, Somnath, Nageshwar, Jagannath Puri, Baba Mahakal, Tambakeshwar in Shirdi, Tirupati Balaji, Ayodhya, Mata Vaishno Devi, Pushkar, Fatehpur Sikri, Golden Temple in Amritsar, Kartarpur Sahib, Mathura-Vrindavan, and Haridwar at its own expense.

So far, 72 trains have taken 71,000 people on pilgrimages under the scheme approved by the Delhi Cabinet in January 2018.