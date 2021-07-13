‘Lutyens’ Delhi may face water crisis as Haryana not releasing fair share’

Lowest water level at Wazirabad barrage since 1965: Chadha

Delhi Jal Board (DJB) vice-chairperson Raghav Chadha on Monday said that areas under the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), which houses the Prime Minister’s residence, the Supreme Court, the High Court, and many embassies, will also face water crisis as Haryana was allegedly not releasing the share of water to Delhi.

“This move of the Haryana government is on the verge of causing havoc in Delhi. Even the Central Delhi and NDMC areas of Delhi which house the PM residence, the Supreme Court, the High Court, the international embassies — all will face this crisis. The entire Central Delhi, NDMC, Lutyens areas may see a water crisis soon,” Mr. Chadha said.

He claimed that Haryana has withheld at least 120 MGD (million gallons per day) of water that belongs to Delhi and this has caused a “huge water crisis” in Delhi.

“Today, the Haryana government has impeded the rights of the people of Delhi, it has hindered the rightful water supply of the citizens of Delhi. They are not giving us our rightful share of water. They have stopped the water in such a manner that since 1965, this is the first time that water levels have been so low at the Wazirabad barrage,” Mr. Chadha said.

After inspecting the Wazirabad pond, the DJB V-C said, “At the Wazirabad water treatment plant, intake of water is managed by taking water directly from the Yamuna, this water is released by Haryana towards the Wazirabad barrage. The water is then treated and supplied to the homes of the people of Delhi. Normally, this river is completely full. Today we can see the river has dried up, it looks like a field.”