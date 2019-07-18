Lufthansa, United Airlines to resume flights to Delhi

With Pakistan reopening its airspace, air travel from India to western countries is gradually returning to normalcy. Lufthansa and United Airlines announced on Wednesday their plans to resume flights between Delhi and destinations in their network.

German carrier Lufthansa said that all its services to Delhi from Frankfurt, Munich and Zurich will resume on the route via Pakistan with effect from July 19.

U.S. carrier United Airlines, too, has decided to advance resumption of its operations from Newark to Delhi and Mumbai from October-end to September 6.

“Our Customer Service team will be reaching out to customers who may have cancelled or rescheduled their travel in the last 24 hours with information about the newly announced service date and to offer new booking options,” United Airlines said in a press statement.

The airline will also launch daily flights from Delhi to San Francisco from December 5. The sector is currently served by Air India.

Pakistan announced reopening of its airspace for all civilian flights early on Tuesday, nearly five months after it imposed curbs following IAF strikes on Jaish-e-Mohammad terror camps.