Ludhiana teachers reach Singhu border in show of solidarity

They demand repeal of the farm laws

A group of 50 schoolteachers from Ludhiana reached Singhu border on Wednesday in solidarity with the farmers’ who are protesting against the three controversial agriculture laws brought in by the Centre.

The teachers, who were accompanied by their families, demanded repeal of the laws and said that the government was forcing rules on farmers that were neither desirable nor beneficial to them.

The teachers said they had come to join the agitation in support of the farmers and add their voice to the cause.

Parminder Kaur, a school teacher from Baba Mukand Singh Senior Secondary School in Ludhiana, said: “The laws the government and the Prime Minister have made are something that we do not want. Why is the government giving us something that we do not want while ignoring our demands?”

The teachers claimed to be one of the first few representatives from schools across States to be visiting the protest site along with their families and children.

Taken leave

“We are here in solidarity with the farmers and we have taken leaves from our work to make the journey and be a part of this protest. We are here for a day and will be returning back home later in the evening. What is the government’s issue in taking back the laws? Our demand is simple: the laws should be repealed,” said Ms. Kaur.