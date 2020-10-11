LSR sets perfect score for 3 UG courses

DU releases first cut-off list; bar set high for economics and political science courses at several colleges

Delhi University (DU) announced its first cut-off list for merit-based undergraduate courses on Saturday with Lady Shri Ram College (LSR) setting an asking score of 100% for three honours courses: political science, economics and psychology.

Last year, the cut-off marks for economics and political science at the college was 98%, while for psychology it was 98.75%.

Both BA (Hons.) Economics and BA (Hons.) Political Science have high cut-offs at several colleges.

Other colleges

At Hindu College, the cut-off for economics is 99.2% followed by 99% at SRCC.

The cut-off for the same subject in Hans Raj and Miranda House is 98.75%, while at Kirori Mal College (KMC) it is 98.5%. Off campus colleges like Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma (ARSD) and Aryabhatta Colleges set the cut-off for economics at 98%.

Political science also saw a rise in cut-offs with Hindu College asking for 99.5%, followed by Miranda House, KMC and Ramjas College setting the cut-off at 99%.

BCom (Hons.) at LSR this year is set at 99.75%, followed by 99.5% at SRCC and 99.25% at both Hindu College and Hans Raj College.

Courses like BA (Hons) Journalism has an asking score of 99.5% at LSR and 98% at Delhi College of Arts and Commerce (DCAC).

Science courses like BSc (Hons) Computer Science saw a cut-off of 98% at Dyal Singh College, while Hindu College set a cut-off of 98.33% for BSc (Hons.) Physics. Shri Guru Teg Bahadur Khalsa College has set its BSc (Hons) Computer Science cut-off at 98% and BSc (Hons) Electronics and Maths at 97%.

Admission to the university this year is entirely online and officials have urged applicants not to visit college campuses.

Portal to open tomorrow

The admission portal will be open from Monday and students can select their course and college as well as submit relevant documents.

Verification of documents will also take place online this year. The portal for admissions under the first list will be open till October 14 and students can pay the fees by October 16.

DU officials said that a suggestive calculator will also be available to applicants in order to ascertain their respective eligibility to the various courses in different colleges.

Under one particular list, students can apply to a single college and course, for which officials have advised aspirants to check before submitting the applications.

Nearly 70,000 undergraduate seats are up for grabs.

Officials of the university had said that cut-offs would be higher this year owing to more students scoring above 90% marks in Central Board of Secondary Education examinations.

Fee payment

This year, the university saw over 3.51 lakh applications as opposed to around 2.58 lakh applications in 2019.

The new session will commence from November 18.