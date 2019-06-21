LSR hostel union protests ‘no seats for seniors’ move

“Rise in rage!” declared the hostel union of Lady Shri Ram College on a social media post on Thursday, in response to the college’s decision a day earlier to disallow hostel vacancy to students in the second and third year.

Responding to the union’s stance, college Principal Suman Sharma said that the decision has to be seen from the context of affirmative action.

Getting students to move out of the hostel after one year would ensure that those from disadvantaged communities and from remote parts of the country, who are new to the city, are accommodated.

With regard to increasing hostel capacity, Ms. Sharma said that the college is contemplating more hostels and has written to the University Grants Commission. “But these things take time,” she said.

The Principal's defence of the move referenced last year’s protests organised by college students — as part of women’s collective Pinjra Tod — demanding hostel space for OBC category students as well as the abolition of curfew timings among other things, some of which the college acceded to.

‘Not feasible for all’

While the hostel union, LSR Residence Hall Students’ Union, welcomed the implementation of OBC reservations, it termed the bid to shift the impact of carving out additional seats for the disadvantaged on second- and third-year students as “plain preposterous”.

It argued that the denial of accommodation would force students to take up accommodation in PGs which may not be feasible for everyone, and may even deter girls from seeking admission at the college.

Others suggested that the decision would also affect the culture of the college and even weaken the students’ movement in LSR.

Jasmin Hafiz, a first-year student and hosteller, described the hostel as an inclusive space where the relationship with seniors developed on a personal as well as political level.

“During the protests last year, it was the second- and third-year students who took charge,” she said. “They knew how the college functioned, they had experience, knew how to organise and carry out dissent.”

Once the changes are in place, she pointed out, the hostel union could cease to exist and Residence Hall, the college’s sole hostel that was opened as far back as 1959, will be “taken over by the wardens”.

The hostel union has demanded that the governing body reconsider its decision.