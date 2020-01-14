LSR Dramatics Society cancels theatre events

The Dramatics Society of Lady Shri Ram (LSR) College on Monday announced that in view of the “current state our country is in”, theatre events — Yavnika and Nukkad —, part of the institution’s fest Tarang, stand cancelled.

Extending solidarity with all those “raising their voices against the fascist regime” — JMI, JNU, AMU, Kashmir, Assam, and others, the LSR Dramatics Society said: “As citizens and students, it is important to show solidarity. In these times, we need to come together and to do our best to support the struggle. We cannot choose to ignore the socio-political situation of this country and the fact that democracy is in danger,” the statement read.