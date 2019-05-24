LS poll victory only first phase: Manoj Tiwari

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari, who won from North East Delhi constituency by a margin of 3.6 lakh votes, said his aim is not to become the Chief Minister but to form a BJP government here in the next Assembly elections.

At the constituency’s counting centre in Nand Nagri, Mr. Tiwari said the Lok Sabha election was only first phase, which ended in victory for the party, but polls for them would get over with the Assembly elections next year.

“We hope to remove the negative people in February and make Delhi the best State. We lost [in 2015 Assembly polls] because of the situation in the municipal corporations, but you will see what we will do in the next four months and how we will win because of the civic bodies. The strategy would be zero tolerance to corruption,” he said.

Mr. Tiwari said he has several plans for the people of Delhi, including providing houses to those who live in jhuggi clusters.

‘Lower power tarrif’

“We also plan to provide electricity at a lower cost. AAP said ‘bijli half, paani maaf’ [electricity half, water free] but there is no electricity in some areas,” he said. He added that the party has a solution to the sealing issue.

“We have made amendments in the master plan and after elections, we will move court asking for the members of the monitoring committee to be removed,” he said.

When asked if an AAP-Congress alliance would have cut into the BJP’s vote share, Mr. Tiwari said they would not have won.

He said while he was hopeful of a win, he did not expect the victory margin to be this huge.