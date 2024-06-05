LS poll loss is no deterrent for Delhi’s first transgender candidate 

The Capital’s first transgender candidate, Rajan Singh, got just over 300 votes in the Lok Sabha poll while contesting from the South Delhi constituency, but that has not discouraged her from contesting the election again.

“South Delhi has just 22 transgender voters, even then I managed to get that much votes. This means that the people of Delhi have started supporting us. This is just the beginning,” said the 26-year-old South Delhi candidate, who identifies herself as a transwoman.

Ms. Singh had contested against BJP leader Ramvir Singh Bidhuri and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-Congress alliance candidate Sahi Ram. She said though she failed to enter Parliament this time, her community will be more vocal on their issues knowing that the people of Delhi have supported them.

Ms. Singh said she entered the fray to press for her community’s demand for the constitution of a national commission to deal with the issues concerning them.

“A national transgender commission can oversee the implementation of various schemes that the government has promised us,” Ms. Singh said.

She said while the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019, prohibits discrimination in education, employment, and healthcare, among others, there is a need for a body with members from the community to ensure its implementation.

“These issues can be address only if our community is involved in dialogue,” she said.

“We may not be in Parliament but the streets are ours and we will continue to fight for our rights,” she added. hoping that her candidacy empowered others from her community to come forward and take an active part in politics.