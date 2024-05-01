LS poll: HC asks police to give security to transgender candidate to file nomination

May 01, 2024 12:59 am | Updated 12:59 am IST - New Delhi:

The High Court has asked the police to provide security to Rajan Singh, a transgender person, to file the nomination form for the South Delhi parliamentary constituency.

Singh had approached the court seeking police protection for his poll campaign, saying he had suffered a “life-threatening attack” on April 12 at his office in Badarpur, following which a complaint was lodged with the Police Commissioner. The Delhi police counsel told the court that security would be given to Singh for filing his nomination and that if, subsequently, he apprehends any threat, additional protection may be provided to him. The police counsel also said that the complaint lodged by Singh would be looked into.

“Any discrimination on the grounds of sexual orientation or gender identity impairs equality before law and violates Article 14 of the Constitution,” the court said in its order on Monday. It added that it is the State’s duty to safeguard and enforce the rights of transgender persons.

Singh told the court that he had sought protection from the Election Commission of India (EC); however, the poll panel did not respond.