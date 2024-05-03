LS poll: BJP’s Sehrawat files nomination from West Delhi

May 03, 2024 12:58 am | Updated 12:58 am IST - NEW DELHI:

Over 72 candidates, including BJP’s West Delhi candidate Kamaljeet Sehrawat, filed their nomination papers on Thursday, the fourth day of the nomination process for the Lok Sabha election scheduled to be held on May 25 in Delhi.

Before filing her papers, Ms. Sehrawat held a roadshow, which was attended by Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, and several senior party leaders.

Many supporters turned up to cheer Ms. Sehrawat, who led the roadshow from her Vikaspuri office to the office of the returning officer in Rajouri Garden.

The BJP nominee, who is pitted against INDIA bloc candidate Mahabal Mishra (AAP), said her supporters’ enthusiasm had boosted her confidence. “The way party workers and voters participated in the roadshow showed that everyone’s blessings and support are with Prime Minister Narendra Modiji’s soldier Kamaljeet Sehrawat,” she said.

Ms. Sehrawat declared movable assets worth ₹1.30 crore and immovable assets worth ₹27.60 lakh in her poll affidavit.

She has done a Masters in Commerce from Himachal Pradesh University.

