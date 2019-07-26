Delhi

LPG leakage leads to fire, 11 injured

Eleven people sustained burns after a fire broke out at a house in outer Delhi’s Nangloi on Thursday, Delhi Fire Service officials said.

The fire department received a call at 12.46 p.m. and three fire tenders were rushed to the spot, they said.

The fire broke out in a room due to LPG leakage, Chief Fire Officer Atul Garg said, adding that 11 people, including nine women and two men, sustained injuries.

The injured persons were admitted to a hospital, he said, adding that the blaze was brought under control by 2.30 p.m..

